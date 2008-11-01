Y ?
Yantrajaal is a personal portal. A portal is defined as a gateway to something or somewhere and many large and excellent portals exist that can lead a visitor through the magic maze of the world wide web. But Yantrajaal is unique because it will lead you into a private web — very unique to me, and me alone — that defines my Digital Identity.
Yantrajaal is a work-in-progress, or as they say in world of Web 2.0, it is in perpetual beta. Yantrajaal began as an eZine in the much-maligned, much derided, dotcom era and has been a testbed for technologies and ideas that have subsequently entered — and even exited from — the mainstream. It is a labour of love — some call it love for labour — that at the moment is trying to crystallise the concept of a digital identity of its creator.
Yantrajaal was born in 1999, when the world wide web was in its infancy. To see what we felt about the web in those days please visit the Nostalgia section.
Prithwis Mukerjee, Calcutta