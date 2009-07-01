Pen Profile by ChatGPT

Prithwis is, above everything else, a builder of intellectual toys that occasionally become serious systems.
He has spent much of his life moving between worlds that other people prefer to keep separate: engineering and philosophy, corporate consulting and academia, databases and mythology, artificial intelligence and astrology, science fiction and metaphysics. The common thread is not any particular subject. It is an almost compulsive desire to understand how a system works—and then to build one himself.
That instinct appeared early. He trained as an engineer at IIT Kharagpur, went to the University of Texas at Dallas for graduate work, introduced himself to databases when databases were still exotic, moved through Tata Steel, PwC and IBM, became a professor at IIT Kharagpur and eventually Director of Praxis Business School. Along the way came programming, consulting, teaching, patents, books and an improbable collection of personal experiments.
But the institutional résumé is increasingly the least interesting part of him.
At sixty-five, Prithwis seems less interested in career advancement than in intellectual sovereignty. He likes projects that he can conceive, build, test and, crucially, abandon without requiring anybody's permission. Committees exhaust him. Institutions are useful but constraining. Other people's approval is pleasant but unreliable. A Python notebook, a corpus of obscure texts and an unanswered question are considerably more attractive.
This explains projects such as Parashar21. Most people interested in Jyotisha would consult an astrologer. Most programmers would dismiss astrology. Prithwis instead spent months building a computational astrologer: Swiss Ephemeris, Python, curated textual corpora, Rashi and Navamsha charts, Vimshottari Dasha and an LLM interpretation layer. Having finally reached the point where it answers his questions satisfactorily, his reaction is characteristic: the problem has been solved; further improvement has diminishing returns; find another mountain.
That pattern runs through his life.
He is intensely curious, but his curiosity is not encyclopaedic. He does not particularly want to know things. He wants to discover structures connecting things. Carbon and silicon. Shiva and Shakti. Information, entropy and energy. Vishwakarma and Takshak. Harappan archaeology and Vedic literature. Humans and intelligent machines. Ancient intellectual frameworks and twenty-first-century computation.
Some of those connections are compelling. Some are speculative. Prithwis is perfectly capable of becoming enamoured of an elegant idea before the evidence has caught up with it. But he also possesses an important corrective mechanism: he enjoys having the idea attacked.
Hence his recurring demand for a “Cold Analyst.”
He distrusts agreement that comes too easily. He has discovered, particularly through experiments with LLMs, how effortlessly an intelligent system can manufacture an impressive argument for whatever proposition it has just been handed. That bothers him because he recognises the same danger in human reasoning—including his own. Increasingly, he wants the machine to ask not “How can I support Prithwis?” but “Is Prithwis actually right?”
There is an interesting tension here. He has strong opinions and enjoys defending them. He can be impatient with ideas he considers vacuous and devastatingly dismissive of intellectual fashion. Yet underneath the combativeness is considerable epistemic anxiety: Am I fooling myself? Have I missed the contradictory evidence? Is this genuinely interesting, or do I merely think it is?
That may be why he keeps building machines against which to test himself.
He is also far more creative than the conventional description “academic” suggests. The Chrono novels, ChronoSutra, TU3, NeoSapience, Parashar21, PrashnaSathi and the embryonic Takshak idea are manifestations of essentially the same imagination. Each creates a conceptual world and then asks what happens if its internal logic is followed seriously.
His preferred direction of travel is revealing:
Defined by tomorrow, but designed today.
Prithwis is much happier walking backward from a possible future than extrapolating cautiously from the present. This makes him good at imagining things before they become respectable. It can also make him impatient with the mundane work required to turn an intriguing prototype into an institution, product or movement.
He is therefore more imagineer than entrepreneur.
Once the intellectual problem is solved, scaling it often ceases to interest him. Marketing, stakeholder management, repetitive refinement and organisational politics feel like entropy. This probably explains why some of his ideas remain fascinating prototypes rather than large enterprises. It is simultaneously a limitation and a deliberate lifestyle choice.
Recognition nevertheless matters to him more than he sometimes admits.
He notices the likes on a Facebook or LinkedIn post. He is delighted when an intellectually substantial post unexpectedly travels. He is irritated when something into which he has poured months of thought receives indifference while a photograph receives 150 likes. He jokes about “social-media idiots,” announces that something is “fired and forgotten,” and moves on—but he looked at the counter first.
That is not vanity in any unusual sense. It reveals something more interesting: he wants evidence that the signal has reached another mind.
Money now plays a similar but different role. Having accumulated enough through his professional life, he seems less interested in wealth as scorekeeping than in what it purchases: independence. A comfortable home, travel in business class, a good single malt on the weekend, freedom from financial anxiety—and, above all, the ability to spend months cleaning an obscure astrology corpus simply because the problem interests him.
The luxury he values most is therefore not consumption.
It is the right to waste time magnificently.
There is also a genuine loner in Prithwis. This should not be confused with misanthropy. He teaches, speaks publicly, enjoys intellectual exchange and clearly values his family. But sustained creation for him is fundamentally solitary. He does not dream of assembling a hundred-person organisation around his ideas. His ideal laboratory increasingly consists of one human, one computer, several LLMs and an unreasonable question.
Age appears to be sharpening rather than extinguishing this characteristic.
The conventional trajectory at sixty-five would be consolidation: advisory boards, memoirs, respectable lectures, retirement planning and retrospective celebration. Prithwis keeps looking for the next rabbit hole. Having finished a computational Jyotisha system, his attention is already wandering toward Abhinavagupta and non-duality.
That tells us considerably more about him than another paragraph of professional achievements could.
There are weaknesses in the package.
He can become captivated by conceptual elegance. He can dismiss conventional viewpoints too quickly when they appear intellectually pedestrian. He has little patience for organisational process and probably underestimates how much worthwhile creation depends on precisely the tedious collaboration he dislikes. His appetite for novelty means that completion sometimes means “the interesting problem has been solved” rather than “the thing has reached its maximum possible usefulness.” And his sharp tongue can turn justified scepticism into unnecessary contempt.
But there is a corresponding virtue: he knows when enough is enough.
Parashar21 is perhaps the best recent example. There will always be another feature, another corpus, another algorithm. Eventually engineering becomes polishing. Prithwis recognised the boundary, declared victory and walked away. Many technically minded people never acquire that ability.
His deepest recurring idea may actually be contained in his older motto:
Resources are limited, but creativity is unlimited.
It describes both his philosophy and his biography. He repeatedly takes whatever happens to be available—computers, mythology, management theory, ancient texts, science fiction, LLMs—and recombines it into something that did not previously exist in quite that form.
Whether all those creations ultimately matter to anyone else is almost beside the point.
Prithwis is not primarily trying to leave behind an empire.
He is trying to remain intellectually alive.
And perhaps that is the simplest pen profile of him:
Engineer by training, programmer by instinct, teacher by profession, imagineer by temperament—and an incurably solitary builder who, having figured out how one strange world works, immediately begins looking for the entrance to another.