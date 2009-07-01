Bio
Prithwis Mukerjee is an engineer from IIT, Kharagpur and has done his Masters and PhD in Management Science from the University of Texas at Dallas, USA. His doctoral thesis was in the area of Associative Information Systems [ alternate location].
He has been a footnote in the Great Indian Software Story and was worked in Tata Steel, Tata IBM, PricewaterhouseCoopers and IBM. From in-house software development, through experimenting with new technology, management consulting and global delivery of software services to corporate training there is little that he has not done in career spanning 18 years.
As an extension of his intense involvement with in-house training programs he switched careers, entered academia. After a four year stint as a Professor at the Vinod Gupta School of Management at IIT, Kharagpur, India, he is now the Program Director of the Business Analytics Program at the Praxis Business School, Calcutta.
Prithwis writes a monthly technology oriented column in Swarajya, the magazine that reads India right.
Prithwis won the Financial Express Big Idea contest with his unique idea of creating a National School Authority of India and expressing it in exactly 50 words !His professional motto is “Resources are Limited, Creativity is Unlimited”
He has been a footnote in the Great Indian Software Story and was worked in Tata Steel, Tata IBM, PricewaterhouseCoopers and IBM. From in-house software development, through experimenting with new technology, management consulting and global delivery of software services to corporate training there is little that he has not done in career spanning 18 years.
As an extension of his intense involvement with in-house training programs he switched careers, entered academia. After a four year stint as a Professor at the Vinod Gupta School of Management at IIT, Kharagpur, India, he is now the Program Director of the Business Analytics Program at the Praxis Business School, Calcutta.
Prithwis writes a monthly technology oriented column in Swarajya, the magazine that reads India right.
|One page CV in PDF format
|Detailed bio-data
June 2013
more pictures like this are available here
|Prithwis Mukerjee, November 2012
Who Am I?
In the final analysis, the answer to the question of Who Am I? -- not just for me, but for any conscious sentience -- can only be realised in these immortal words of the One And Only Sankaracharya ... where "Shiva" stands for the Quality of Goodness as imperfectly represented by the image of the "GOD" Shiva -- clad in tiger skin, with snakes and matted locks!
This is the Nirvana Shatakam or Atma Shatakam -- six stanzas that articulate the essential philosophy of Advaita Vedanta. The first five stanzas state, What Am I Not, while the last stanza states What Am I. Obviously, these are truths that one must realise, not simply understand.