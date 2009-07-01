Books
Business Information Systems ….
First Edition Published by Jaico in May 2009
Second Edition Published on the Print-On-Demand technology at Pothi.com
Business Information Systems is short, crisp book that introduces business managers to the key elements of software systems engineering in a manner that is radically different from that found in any contemporary text book. Structured as a dialogue between an expert and a novice – in the Upanishadic traditions of India, this book leads the reader through the technology issues and management processes that are crucial for the successful deployment of information systems. Cutting out abstract, theoretical topics, the book focusses on what is minimally sufficient for a practising manager and yet goes deep enough to take the reader to the point where he or she can actually create and deploy web based applications without the help of professional programmers.
For the cross-over community young line managers and would-be managers studying in B-Schools, this book will provide a robust answer to the perennial question : “I am not a programmer – and have no intention of being one, so why do I need to learn all this technology ?”
The Road to pSingularity
An image of the cosmos as reflected in the still waters of a dispassionate computational analysis. Five different strands of thought – namely, Advaita Vedanta, the plausibility of illusions in a digital ecosystem, the mathematics of the Universal Turing Machine, the persistent and evolving nature of the Genome and Gödel’s Theorem of Incompleteness – are brought together to create a modern perspective of a world view that was first articulated by Sankaracharya. This vision is delivered, not as a discourse, but instead through a dialogue between a Seeker and Sceptic. Finally, the ubiquity of causality and the existence of free will are challenged and the cosmos is sought to be explained in terms of patterns – the Contours of the Eternal – to which all sentient consciousness finally converge in the ecstasy of pSingularity : the primordial Singularity.
