Experiments with Visualisation
Business Analytics !
What is Web 2.0 ?
My student Aditya Pauniker has explained it rather well in this book, Web 2.0 - Concepts and Business Models.
The Kollaborative Klassroom is my on going experiment to understand the dynamics of Web 2.0.
Cloud Computing with Zoho
Learn about Zoho, the amazing web based application development tool. Read more about the continuing saga.
I spoke about Cloud Computing to the and this was converted into a slide show.
Second Life
I believe that the current 2D web will eventually evolve into a 3D virtual world and wrote about this in the Economic Times in 2007
I have a Mahamaya Kali temple in Second Life — the amazing 3D virtual world
Parashar21 is tool that uses relational database technology to store horoscopes as sparse matrices. The key idea is that once storage and smart retrieval can be mechanised, then astrological hypotheses can be validated by statistical techniques. To know more about the philosophy and the usage of this unique tool, visit the Parashar21 website by clicking on the logo at the left.
Distance Learning
- Dec 2006 - Google Education - Distance Learning
- Feb 2011 - Distance Learning on a Social Media Platform
- Sep 2012 - Distance Learning - An inverted model for Indian B Schools
- Aug 2012 - Distance Learning with Zoho Show and Google Hangout
- Dec 2012 - Distance Learning - From Correspondence Courses to MOOC
- Mar 2013 - The inevitability of Universal Online Education
- July 2013 - Create your own personal TV channel
